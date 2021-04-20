Over 15,000 Birmingham residents pardoned for past marijuana possession convictions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced that over 15,000 residents who had previously been convicted on misdemeanor marijuana possession charges over the last 30 years had been pardoned.

“Here’s why we’re doing this – no one should be held up by a single past mistake. No one should be denied job opportunities or freedoms due to missteps from the past,” Woodfin wrote in a statement posted on the city’s Facebook page.

The city’s “Pardons for Progress” program will only address those who had been convicted of second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana in city municipal court between 1990 and 2020.

“No longer will these residents be bound to their past,” he said. They deserve a chance to be part of our work force, to provide for their families and to achieve success on their own.”

Woodfin wrote that no action is needed by individuals for these pardons. This pardon addresses the closed conviction only and not any associated fees, fines or costs connected to the case. Open cases must be resolved in court and will not be considered. This will not be considered in future cases.

“That new life starts rights here, today, with forgiveness and redemption.”