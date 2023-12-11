BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Communities across central Alabama are still without power Monday as clean up efforts from severe storms over the weekend continue.

As of 3:50 p.m. Monday, Alabama Power reports approximately 1,994 customers are without power in Jefferson County and a total of 109 active outages. Other affected counties in central Alabama include St. Clair, Etowah, Tuscaloosa and Walker County.

Mountain Brook is one of the most affected areas in Jefferson County, with 940 people currently without power. Recovery and repair efforts are also underway in Homewood, as 811 residents are without power as well according to Alabama Power.

Police also report several roads remain blocked due to live power lines as of Monday morning. Cherokee Bend Elementary School closed Monday due to no power or heat on campus, while other schools in the area had a two-hour delayed start.

Jefferson County EMA Director James Coker stated Sunday that clean up efforts across the county will continue. He also reminded residents to treat all down power lines as live lines, which are to be avoided.

According to Alabama Power, the overall estimated time of repair for the outages is currently unknown. For more information, click here to navigate the company’s outage map.