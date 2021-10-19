‘Ovation’: Alabama Ballet kicks off 40th season with new show

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Ballet‘s 40th season kicks off with their first show, titled Ovation, this weekend.

Dancers performing in Ovation have travelled from all over the world to pursue their on-stage dreams here in Birmingham. The performance team has been rehearsing this show repeatedly for six weeks.

So, what goes into an Alabama Ballet show?

Ovation will feature 40 professional dancers from all over the globe.

“A lot,” Alabama Ballet Artistic Director Tracey Alvey said simply. “A lot of hours, a lot of practice, a lot of repeats. we spend a lot of time in the studio just going over things and focusing on the detail – that’s what’s so important.”

Ovation, according to the Alabama Ballet, mixes pieces and works in a way that is unlike any show they’ve produced before.

“It’s a work that has been performed in Russia before,” Michael Matthews, one of the dancers proudly said. “It’s the first time in the states so it’s totally brand new – not only to us but the country. We’re excited to premiere it in Alabama.”

The performers who are rehearsing, practicing and repeating are professional dancers from all over the globe, including Derek Rocas from the Philippines. Rocas looks at being of Alabama Ballet productions is an enormous achievement.

“Just being here in Birmingham, Alabama is such an achievement for me at least,” Rocas said. “Getting to dance with these amazing dancers. I feel blessed.”

Ovation showtimes will run from Oct. 22-24.

You can purchase your tickets for the Alabama Ballet’s Ovation here.