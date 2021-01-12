Outpatient veterans, 75 and older to begin vaccinations at Tuscaloosa VA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)— On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa VA will start administering the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to outpatient veterans, 75 and older. A vaccine clinic is set up in the building 137 at Sports Atrium. You can schedule an appointment to receive the shot by calling 205-554-2010.
