Outpatient veterans, 75 and older to begin vaccinations at Tuscaloosa VA

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)— On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa VA will start administering the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to outpatient veterans, 75 and older. A vaccine clinic is set up in the building 137 at Sports Atrium. You can schedule an appointment to receive the shot by calling 205-554-2010.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES