BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bordetella, more commonly known as kennel cough, outbreak has veterinary clinics across the city on high alert.

Kennel cough is the result of both a viral and bacterial upper respiratory disease and is contagious for dogs since it spreads through the air. Even if your dog is vaccinated against the disease, there is still a chance of infection.

Dr. Andy Sokol with the Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic said that an outbreak is usually isolated to one place, but this time has spread to several facilities throughout the southern part of Birmingham.

Symptoms of kennel cough include a hacking cough, runny nose, sneezing, loss of energy or appetite, fever and spitting up white foam.

If your pet is showing any of these symptoms call your veterinarian immediately to discuss treatment plans.

