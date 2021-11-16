Out of gas: Birmingham man arrested after ‘high-speed pursuit’ that ended in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have arrested a Birmingham man after reportedly led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

The Pleasant Grove Department of Public Safety said Tuesday that Ricardo Kristel Loyola, 31, would not stop for police when he was seen driving a stolen vehicle.

Police chased Loyola through Pleasant Grove, on two stretches of interstate, and around Jefferson State near Carson Road before they say he ran out of gas in Cleveland, Alabama.

Officials said Loyola is incarcerated in the Pleasant Grove City Jail where he will soon be charged with receiving stolen property, attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, possessing a controlled substance, and traffic citations.

Pleasant Grove police said that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department supported the pursuit with helicopter backup.

The department’s post about the incident on social media warned readers about running from police in Pleasant Grove.

“If you run, there are a lot of us,” the post said.