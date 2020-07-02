Our Lady of Sorrows Fourth of July Festival adapting during pandemic

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, a Homewood barbecue tradition kicked off, albeit with a slightly different strategy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fourth of July Festival at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church has been around since 1949. In addition to barbecue, the event typically features a rummage sale, games and other activities, but organizers had to cancel those events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re still serving barbecue, and they say they’re glad they can at least do that.

“It’s important to the church, to the parish, to the city of Homewood, really to the greater community that we continue this tradition,” said John Baldwin, president of the church’s Knights of Columbus.

Barbecue sales will last until 1 p.m. Saturday. The event raises money for the church, its school and its charitable activities.

