HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — 4th of July celebrations are happening all over Central Alabama. Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church is no exception, hosting their annual July 4th festival tomorrow. This festival has been around for decades.

Festival coordinator Clark Tucker said this is year 74 for the church’s July 4th festival, now an Independence Day staple in the community.

Tucker said hundreds of volunteers have come together to make this possible.

The festival offers a wide variety of fun and games, a chance to win big money through a raffle, shopping through their rummage sale and of course yummy food plates. Tucker said they expect tons of visitors.

“We’re really happy about that,” said Tucker. “It’s been a great success. It’s been well received and it’s a good way to be active within the parish community but it’s also a great way to be good citizens of Homewood and put on an event on that people enjoy.”

Tucker said about 8,700 pounds of meat is prepared for tomorrow, noting the Boston butts and chicken are fan favorites. Guests can come and go as they please throughout the day.

“People will come and stay the entire time, but some come for an hour or two hours and, you know, we’ll have children’s games for a couple of hours, 10-12,” said Tucker. “So, people will come for that, and they might get lunch and then go do something else. Or they might wait a little bit and then come, and some people shop in the gym all day.”

Aside from all the food and games, Our Lady of Sorrows also hosts their Trash and Treasure rummage sale- the place to go if you’re looking for a good deal.

Here you can find everything from toys, dishes, cook ware, and jewelry to clothing, stationary, electronics, and furniture.

The coordinators said all clothes are just one dollar and noted this helps several families.

Total festival proceeds are split between the church and its school. left over items from the rummage sale are donated to other charities.

“But a lot of people come every year just because we spend so much time organizing it,” said Trash and Treasure Coordinator,” Melanie Falconer. “It’s very well organized and they can always find something they’re looking for.”

The bargains don’t stop tomorrow. Falconer said what doesn’t sell on July 4th will be sold half price on July 5th from 8am-3p.m.