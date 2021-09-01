OSHA investigating deaths of 2 linemen in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has begun an investigation into the deaths of two linemen that were electrocuted in Jefferson County on Tuesday.

The linemen were later identified as Eli Nathaniel Babb and Layton River Ellison. They were both 19 years old and contractors with Alabama Power.

A spokesperson for OSHA confirmed to CBS 42 that an investigation was underway for the “tragic incident.”

Pike Electric has also said they are conducting an investigation into the situation. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says Babb and Ellison were killed after coming into contact with an energized powerline in the Adger community. The crew was working on damaged lines from Tuesday’s storms.

No other information has been released at this time.