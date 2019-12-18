OSHA cites Rainbow City Dollar Tree for exposing employees to safety hazards

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited the Dollar Tree location in Rainbow City for exposing employees to safety hazards.
The store faces $104,192 in penalties. OSHA says the company “failed to ensure the stacking of cases of merchandise in excess of eight feet high in a stable manner.”
“Employers are responsible for ensuring that materials are stored in a safe manner that does not expose workers to injuries,” said OSHA Birmingham Area Director Ramona Morris. “It is unacceptable that this employer continues to subject workers to the same hazards previously identified and cited at other Dollar Tree locations.”
The Dollar Tree location now has 15 days to comply with OSHA’s citation or contest the findings.
