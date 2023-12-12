BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The new musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” is about to hit movie theaters, and Oprah Winfrey, who starred in the original 1985 film, produced this version.

Winfrey and actor Danielle Brooks stopped by CBS Mornings, where all the co-hosts wore purple to honor the film. Brook earned a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of “Sofia,” the character that made Winfrey famous in the original. The musical adaptation opens Christmas Day at movie theaters everywhere.

