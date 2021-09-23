Opera Birmingham to present “The Three Little Pigs”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Opera Birmingham is bringing a classic childhood story to life on stage. Opera Birmingham will present “The Three Little Pigs” on Saturday, October 9 at Avondale Amphitheatre. Performances are at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Organizers say the story will come to life through the music of Mozart, as three young pigs must figure out how to build a house to protect themselves from the Big Bad Wolf. While two of the pigs just want to play and have fun, Despina Pig goes to the library and learns how to build a strong house to protect her family.

Organizers also say the performance is geared to all ages. The length of the performance is only about 45 minutes. The production will be in an outdoors, open-air setting following COVID-19 precautions. You can find more information on how to purchase tickets at operabirmingham.org