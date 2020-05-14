Open for business? How to know which restaurants you can dine in at

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As restaurants, breweries and bars have been granted the opportunity to open under Gov. Kay Ivey’s ammended safer-at-home order, some have decided to remain close and continue with curbside and delivery services.

For those looking to adventure out and eat at a restaurant again, it can be challenging to find ones that are open. That’s where this website comes in.

Bham Nom Nom has a full list of restaurants in Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Leeds and Mountain Brook that are offering dine-in options.

Click here to see the list of restaurants.

