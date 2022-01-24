Open enrollment, hiring underway for Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School in Bessemer

FILE: A Boeing 757-2Q8 operated by Delta Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School (AAHS) in Bessemer is now enrolling students and hiring teachers after signing a contract with the Alabama Public Charter School Commission in November. The school is set to open in August.

“If you are a current eighth grader, you can now enroll in our founding class of AAHS students,” said AAHS Founder and now Chief Executive Officer Ruben Morris.

The free public charter school, which will serve students in grades 9 through 12 from Bessemer and surrounding communities, will enroll an initial freshman class of approximately 130 to 150 students and add freshman classes each year until it reaches its proposed capacity of around 500 students.

Curriculum will be STEM-based, offering paths in aerospace, pilot and drone licensing and aircraft mechanics.

The school will initially open in a temporary location at the Foundation of Life Church in Bessemer, Alabama while a permanent facility is planned for the Bessemer Municipal Airport. Morris added that they plan to break ground on the new building before the end of the year.

Students can enroll and find out more information about the Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School by clicking here, emailing info@alaahs.org, or calling 205-538-0702.