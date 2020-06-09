Opelika man shot to death outside of Motel 6

OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Opelika Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a Motel 6 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Opelika PD, officers were called to the motel in the 1100 block of Columbus Parkway just before 3 p.m. Before arriving on the scene, they received another call that shots had been fired. Once on scene, officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

31-year-old Kentavious Lamar Holland was pronounced dead at the scene.

Opelika PD says they have located everyone they believe to be involved in the incident and are conducting interviews now. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with more information on the case should contact Opelika PD at (334) 705-5220.

