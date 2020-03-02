Only hospital in Pickens County shutting down Friday

CARROLLTON, Ala. (AP) — Another hospital in rural Alabama is closing its doors.

News outlets report that the Pickens County Health Care Authority has announced the shutdown of Pickens County Medical Center. The hospital is located about 90 miles west of Birmingham near the Mississippi line, and its one of the county’s largest employers with about 200 workers.

The county authority says the hospital will close on Friday because its finances aren’t sustainable. About 20,200 live in the county.

A trade group says 17 privately run hospitals have closed in the state over the last decade, and only one of those reopened.

