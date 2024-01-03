BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In nearly a month since it first launched, the Alabama Public Library Service has received only six submissions from the public about books that are considered “controversial.”

The list, which was launched Dec. 14 as a way for librarians statewide to assess which books of theirs were considered inappropriate, has received only six true book title recommendations. Ryan Godfrey, spokesperson for the APLS, said there were other submissions to the list as well, but they were “false submissions” that did not contain any legitimate book titles, but were things like “I don’t want books banned at libraries.”

“A tremendous number have been that,” Godfrey said.

Back in September, the APLS announced that it would create a list of books that parents and the community could contribute to that they considered offensive or inappropriate. Godfrey said the list is intended to serve as a professional development tool for librarians to evaluate what books they have and what they would add in the future.

However, Godfrey said that based on the scant number of submissions thus far, he is unsure of how effective the list would be for the state’s libraries.

“That alone should indicate that it’s not a useful list at this point,” he said.

While Godfrey said he was not allowed to release the names of the book titles submitted thus far, the Alabama Political Reporter reported that one of the books is “Tilly” by Christian author Frank Peretti. “Tilly” is a novella written in 1988 that tells the story of a mother who has a dream of meeting a young girl named Tilly, the fetus she had aborted years earlier.

The list is part of a growing partisan trend nationwide of people attacking library boards for some of the books they offer. However, some have criticized the movement as a step toward censorship.

Godfrey said the plan was to keep the list available for submissions indefinitely.

Submissions to the list can be made here.