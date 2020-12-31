Only 1 ICU bed for COVID-19 patients available in all of Jefferson County, health officer says

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — There is only one ICU bed available in all of Jefferson County for those suffering from COVID-19 as the state heads into the new year.

In a report sent to CBS 42 from Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson, the numbers were last updated Thursday at noon and show the single bed available. It did not specify where the bed was located.

The report did contain other statistics including the fact that nearly 640 patients are currently being taken care of in hospitals across the county due to coronavirus symptoms.