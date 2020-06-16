Online petition seeks to change name of Edmund Pettus bridge in honor of John Lewis

FILE – In this March 3, 2019, file photo, Black Lives Matter demonstrator waves a flag on the Edmund Pettus Bridge during the Bloody Sunday commemoration in Selma, Ala. Majorities of Americans across racial lines say white people are treated more fairly than black people by the police, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The dynamic has played out in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, which began in 2014 with the fatal shooting of unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown by white, former Ferguson, Mo., police officer Darren Wilson. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An online petition has been started with the aim of renaming the iconic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma after civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis.

As a young man, Lewis was among the protesters beaten during the Bloody Sunday march across the bridge in 1965 over the fight for voting rights in the black community. Their first march abruptly ended when Lewis and other protesters were confronted by Alabama State Troopers, who beat them. Eventually, they attempted the march again, which went all the way to the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery.

Edmund Pettus was an officer in the Confederate Army. After the war, he became Grand Wizard of the Alabama Ku Klux Klan.

“It’s far past time to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge after Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon that nearly gave his life on that bridge,” petition organizer Michael Starr Hopkins said in a statement. “Edmund Pettus was a bitter racist, undeserving of the honor bestowed upon him. As we wipe away this country’s long stain of bigotry, we must also wipe away the names of men like Edmund Pettus.”

This is not the first time there has been a wave of support to change the name of the bridge. During the 50th anniversary of the Selma-to-Montgomery march, there was a movement to change the name. In the last few weeks, there have been protests that resulted in the removal of Confederate monuments across the country, as well as an effort to change the name of buildings that bear the names of those who were involved in the Confederate movement.

The petition now has more than 113,000 signatures.

