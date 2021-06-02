Online job ads increase as Alabama employers search to fill positions

Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is calling for Washington to immediately stop paying out-of-work Americans an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits, Friday, May 7, saying the boost in government aid is giving some recipients less incentive to look for work. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While employers have been attempting to fill open positions for weeks, new data collected and analyzed by the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information Division shows a steep increase in a specific method of recruiting: online job postings.

As of April 2021, the yearly total of online job ads is up 69 percent from April 2020, according to the LMID. The monthly total of online job ads for April 2021 is up 15.5 percent with 29,049 new online ads.

The five occupations with the most online wanted ads continue to be for registered nurses, retail salespersons, sales representatives, customer service representatives and truck drivers.

The majority of jobs posted (55 percent) have salaries at $35,000, while 20 percent have salaries in the $35-49,000 range. Only 25 percent have salaries of $50,000 or more.

The top three employers posting ads in April were: UAB Health System (1,198), the University of Alabama at Birmingham (781) and the University of South Alabama (586).

The data is compiled from all online job postings in the state, including those posted on the state’s free online jobs database, AlabamaWorks.alabama.gov, and other sources such as traditional job boards, corporate boards and social media sites.

To find online job listings in the Central Alabama area, utilize CBS 42’s job board here.