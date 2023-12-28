ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time, we’re hearing from an Oneonta police officer who was shot in the line of duty last month while investigating a suspicious person knocking on doors.

Officer Ryan Pinyan returned home from five separate surgeries at UAB Hospital after nearly a month of being there. The shooting happened Nov. 20 in the Sand Valley community.

Pinyan now sits with a rod from his hip to his knee after he said the bullet went through his right leg hitting major arteries and shattering his femur.

“I’m able to do a few things with it,” Pinyan said while showing his elevated right leg. “I can’t put no weight on it. Stretching it all the way down. As you see, it won’t go much further down.”

Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton said getting shot is not like how it’s portrayed in shows or the movies.

“When you get shot, it’s a very traumatic experience to the human body,” Clifton said. “We’re not really made for that, and so the recovery is a lot longer than we would like it to be.”

Pinyan followed his father’s footsteps and has been an officer for a decade. He serves as K-9 Boogieman’s handler who also got hurt in the line of duty in 2021. Pinyan said family is what’s keeping him strong.

“To see their smiling faces when they came through the hospital door, that daddy was still there, meant so much to me,” Pinyan said. “That I got to love them and to be home with them for Christmas and watch them open their gifts was a complete blessing from God.”

His four children ages four to 15 he said will keep him fighting.

“I have them to play with during the day and to get to watch them grow up that’s what I want – to always be here for them,” Pinyan said. “I plan on if I am 100% to get back in that car and get out there and do my job.”

Pinyan still has a long road of recovery ahead of him, and it could be upwards of a year before he can fully return to his duties at the police department. Clifton and Pinyan are very thankful for the thousands of dollars raised to help with his recovery.

If you’re interested in donating, you can do so at Hometown Bank located at 2002 Second Avenue in Oneonta.