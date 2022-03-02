ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with nearly 40 counts of producing child pornography.

Joseph Brad Smith, 48, was taken into custody Saturday on two counts of producing pornography with a minor, two counts of possessing child pornography, seven counts of first-degree voyeurism and 28 counts of aggravated criminal surveillance.

Warrants were filed for Smith’s arrest on Friday, and he was taken into custody a day later without incident, according to BCSO.

Smith is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility on a $720,000 bond.