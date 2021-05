ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — Mike Moore, a firefighter with the Oneonta Fire and Rescue Service (OFRS) and the Locust Fork Fire and Rescue Department (LFFRD), died Monday afternoon.

Moore, also known as “Big Mike,” had been struggling with medical issues for the past few months before passing away, according to a Facebook Post from LFFRD.

He had been employed with OFRS and would assist LFFRD during his off days.

Funeral arrangements for Moore have yet to be released at this time.