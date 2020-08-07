Oneonta High football team in quarantine after players possibly exposed to COVID-19, band camp ends early

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — The entire Oneonta High School football team is now in quarantine after being possibly exposed to the coronavirus.

A middle school player tested positive for the virus and ultimately exposed the entire high school team. At this time, two players with symptoms have tested negative and two more are waiting for their results.

As a result of the possible exposure, OHS will have to sit out their first two games. A new ruling from the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

“Now if you’re in close contact with someone showing symptoms– and I looked, I don’t know of a symptom that’s not a COVID symptom, then you’re quarantined,” OHS Coach Phil Phillips said.

Phillips had been pleading with AHSAA to push back the start of the season to no avail.

“I think there’s zero chance they’ll reconsider, I think they’ve dug there heels in the ground,” he said.

Despite wanting to see his team play, Phillips says safety is first.

“Oneonta is a football town. You look right there on that board, it’ll tell you it’s a football town. It’s the second most winning football team in the state. No one wants to play football more than we do. But our whole world has changed in the last five months, and it gives you a different perspective on things,” he said.

The team will not practice again until Aug. 18. Their first two games against Cleveland and Hayden High School will not be played.

The Oneonta band camp has also decided to end a week early after a student tested positive for COVID-19, according to band director David Bearden.

