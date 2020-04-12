Oneonta Fire Department makes rounds with Easter bunny Sunday

(WIAT)– The Oneonta Fire and Rescue is bringing the Easter Bunny to neighborhoods.

The fire department posted on Facebook that they will make rounds through the neighborhood with the Easter bunny.

They have not posted a schedule but they say when you hear the fire truck sirens, come to your door and see the Easter bunny.

