Oneonta City Schools move to remote learning amid increasing COVID-19 cases

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — Oneonta City Schools will move to remote learning after an increase of COVID-19 cases among the schools.
In a release, the school said, “Due to the increasing number of COVID related illnesses, the Oneonta City School System will move to remote learning for all students in grades K-12 beginning Thursday, Nov. 12.”
In addition, students who are currently attending classes on campus will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
At this time, the school system has arranged a schedule for curbside meal deliveries on the following days.
- Monday, November 16
- Friday, November 20
- Monday, November 20
