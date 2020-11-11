Oneonta City Schools move to remote learning amid increasing COVID-19 cases

In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don’t have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — Oneonta City Schools will move to remote learning after an increase of COVID-19 cases among the schools.

In a release, the school said, “Due to the increasing number of COVID related illnesses, the Oneonta City School System will move to remote learning for all students in grades K-12 beginning Thursday, Nov. 12.”

In addition, students who are currently attending classes on campus will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

At this time, the school system has arranged a schedule for curbside meal deliveries on the following days.