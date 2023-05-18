MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — The O’Neal Library in Mountain Brook is searching for an alternate location to house their collection as the library is temporarily closed.

Library Director Lindsy Gardner said a pipe burst earlier this month, flooding the first floor. The damage done to the building led to the closure.

Gardner said crews acted quickly to mitigate the damage, and the library’s collection is completely okay.

She said they are overwhelmed by the support and assistance they’ve received from the community.

They are currently working to stay connected with their patrons in other ways for the time being, encouraging them to utilize the library’s online materials like eBooks and audio books.

As for current rentals, they’ll collect those on a later date.

“The number one-way people can help us though is to just hang on to our materials for a little bit longer,” said Gardner. “Of course, if you have another library’s materials, people go ahead and return those, but we’ll hopefully be in a position to accept returns in the not-too-distant future.”

Gardner said for those holding onto rentals, the due date is now September 30, 2023. You will not accrue any late fines.

Courtesy: O’Neal Library

She said their staff misses seeing everyone, calling the library the community center of Mountain Brook.

“We’re a place where people of course come to read and learn and explore, but also just gather and be,” said Gardner. “And, so, we’re really missing offering those services and we can’t wait to get back to a point where we can visit with our patrons.”

She said they still plan to host events like their carnival, but that will happen on the new date of August 13. They will start with snacks and FAQ’s next week.

“So next Tuesday we will have our librarians on the lawn,” said Gardner. “We really miss seeing our patrons and so next Tuesday we’ll have those available to answer questions and get folks signed up for our summer reading program and maybe we’ll have a few more details to share about our alternate space by that point.”

To stay updated you can download the O’Neal Library app or visit their website. If you have any questions, you can email help@oneallibrary.org