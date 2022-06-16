BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center recently celebrated 50 years of research and innovation in the Birmingham community.

During a special ceremony Wednesday, several guest speakers took turns sharing the growth of the center and how the center has helped improve cancer prevention efforts, as well as cure some cancers.

“We cure a lot of them now, a lot, and we’re just not satisfied,” UAB President Ray Watts said. “We want to cure all of them. We want to prevent them even more, detect them early and prevent them.”

O’Neal is Alabama’s only cancer center designated by the National Cancer Institute.