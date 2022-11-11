BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This week marks one year since a nine-year-old girl was shot outside her Kingston home – a shooting that she survived. Ja’liyah Baker and her mother Latrice are sharing their story, hopeful it will change someone’s mind before picking up a weapon to handle a situation.

The Bakers are so focused on returning to normal they didn’t even remember that Thursday was the one-year anniversary of the shooting when they were interviewed.

Dancing has always been Ja’liyah’s passion. Although she is now paralyzed, that is not changing her love of it.

“I’m taking that hard because she loved to dance, and I think the doctor told me by her being a dancer that’s what saved her life,” Latrice said.

Latrice said they just got home from the grocery store last November when the gunshots started.

“I kept calling for Ja’Liyah’s name and she never answered me,” Latrice said. “I turned around and I saw her laid out in the backseat, unresponsive, looking like help on her face. That’s when I noticed she was struck by a bullet.”

Doctors told the Bakers that Ja’liyah would be paralyzed for life. Her diagnosis changed everything overnight.

“She went from being in the honors class, honors student to now we facing special education because she had to have brain surgery, she had a stroke, seizure,” Latrice said. “It changed my baby’s whole life.”

Ja’liyah is discovering her new life daily.

“I’m grateful and I can still play with my little brother,” Ja’liyah said.

Latrice is asking for more commonsense thinking of the consequences first before using a gun. During the ordeal, Latrice had to get her foot amputated because she was battling diabetes and had to choose that or caring for her daughter. They both say this has made them stronger and are hopeful telling their story will help someone think before pulling the trigger.

“Put the guns down. It’s not worth it,” Latrice said. “I hope I can touch a lot of people with the story.”

Ja’liyah said she will not waste her time that was almost erased.

“I’m grateful that I’m here and that I can still see my brother,” Ja’liyah said. “And I can still see my mama.”