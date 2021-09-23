One person injured following ‘officer-involved’ shooting in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was injured Thursday evening in what police are calling an “officer-involved shooting” in Pleasant Grove.

The shooting involved one or more officers from the Pleasant Grove police department and occurred around 5:50 p.m. A “suspect” was injured, Capt. Danny Reid told CBS 42. Reid refused to provide information on what the person was suspected of and whether the officers “involved” shot the suspect.

The incident occurred in the Smithfield Forest neighborhood, according to police. Reid said that officials with the State Bureau of Investigation will handle the case. At this time, there is still a heavy police presence at the scene.