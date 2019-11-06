One of Tuscaloosa’s oldest cemeteries damaged in hit-and-run; police still searching for suspect

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A hit-and-run in one of Tuscaloosa’s oldest cemeteries last week left large amounts of damage last week, leading to needed restorations to headpieces, some dating back to the 1800s.

Parts of Greenwood Cemetery are still in ruins after a truck allegedly went off the road, barreled through a fence and ended up in the cemetery.

“That’s a graveyard! There are people over there!” Valerie Pearson, who works in the area, said. “You have to respect property.”

Currently, there are no suspects in custody, but Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is emploring the city to fully pursue the matter.

“That’s such an irresponsible action. It desecrates the memory of those buried there,” Mayor Maddox said. “It certainly is painful to the families. So the city is going to pursue that to the fullest extent possible.”

Tuscaloosa police say they believe the vehicle to be a Dodge Ram and if you know any information that could help investigators, you’re encouraged to contact TPD at (205) 349-2121.

