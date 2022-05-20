It is a partly cloudy, warm, and muggy morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

The ridge of high pressure will break down and move to the East Coast today. We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s. The heat index will be around 95-100°. This means it will be a hot first day of Lakefest in Pell City. It kicks off at 2 PM.





Tonight, we will be partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The weather pattern changes this weekend from dry to wet. An upper-level disturbance/wave will move into Alabama on Saturday. This will make it partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. Some downpours will be likely with the added moisture in the air. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.





A cold front will move into Alabama on Sunday with more widespread scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds and hail. SPC has placed parts of West-Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. Some heavy rain is also possible. It will turn cooler with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. The rain will linger into Sunday night and Monday as the front stalls along the coast.





Next Week Outlook: It looks like we will have a wet week. The cold front will move through by Monday and slowly die out over the Southeast U.S. We will have more scattered showers and storms with cooler high temperatures around 80°. Election Day, Tuesday, will be partly cloudy with fewer showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Make sure you get out and vote! Look for more scattered storms on Wednesday the old front moves back north as a warm front. High temperatures will be in the mid-upper 80s. Another cold front will move into Alabama on Thursday with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds. Highs will be in the lower 80s. The front will move through by Friday midday with more scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the 80s.