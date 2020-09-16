ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is dead and another is missing after Hurricane Sally.
Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes says a man was killed and a woman is missing in the north side of the Back Bay area. Grimes said it appears to be water-related as a result of Hurricane Sally.
WKRG News 5 will update this story when more details are available.
LATEST POSTS
- City of Tuscaloosa provides financial relief for struggling bars
- PepsiCo launches beverage to help you relax, sleep better
- Second stimulus checks: Trump wants direct payments, urges GOP to go higher on aid
- 1 dead, 1 missing in Orange Beach after Hurricane Sally
- Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial debuts Thursday