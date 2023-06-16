TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police and the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a shooting at an apartment complex left one person dead.

Tuscaloosa Police said law enforcement were called to the scene of the shooting shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. Officers said the fatal victim was taken from the apartment complex to the Tuscaloosa Police West Precinct following the shooting.

No one is in custody at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the victim’s identity is unknown at this time.