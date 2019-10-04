One Class at a Time: Margaret Elementary School

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — As part of CBS 42’s “One Class at a Time,” one physical education teacher at Margaret Elementary School has an extra $1,000 to spend.

Bret Owens is always looking for new ways to get his class moving. During one visit to Owens’ class, the teacher had the students playing drums and moving.

“Their first thoughts may be ‘Well, I’m not good at basketball so I can’t be active. I’m not good at baseball, I don’t play softball, so I’m not active,” Owens said. “That’s why we introduce stuff like this, like the drums – different ways that they can be active and get their heart rate up.”

Constant use can take it’s toll on the exercise gear, so CBS 42 surprised Owens with a $1,000 grant to buy new supplies for his class.

Now, these students will have the equipment they need to grow healthy and happy.

“I would like to thank CBS 42 for giving me this opportunity to receive this grant and also eCO credit union for providing us this opportunity,” Owens said.

If you are are a teacher who would like to apply for a “One Class at a Time” grant, click here.