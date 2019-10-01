Once in danger of closing, the Fairfield library will remain open

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — After a lack of funding threatened to shut the Fairfield’s library down, its doors will now remain open.

The Walter J. Hanna Memorial Library was set to close Tuesday, but Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny said that instead of closing, the facility will remain open three days per week.

Penny said once more funding is available, the library will be back open five days a week.

