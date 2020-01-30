Ole Miss launches food delivery robot

OXFORD, MS (WIAT) — The University of Mississippi launched a Starship Delivery Robot, that delivers food around campus.

Only a few schools around the country use the bots.

The way it works is students place an order, then the bots are loaded up with food and then off to the location.

The robot uses a camera-vision system to get around the and the delivery fee is only two dollars.

Students say it’s cool to see the bots around rolling around campus and think its really innovative.

Starship’s goal is to get the bots on 100 campuses within the next year.

