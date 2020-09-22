Old Baker Farm in Harpersville prepares for fall festivities

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Old Baker Farm in Harpersville is known for their pumpkin patches.

Jerry Baker, farmer and family owner of Old Baker Farm, said the pumpkins turned out great this year and hopes people will visit his farm.

Baker said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted his business. He said that normally, church groups and school field trips visit the farm, but all of those have been canceled due to the virus. He said the farm’s pumpkin patch and fall festivals are their livelihood.

“It’s been tough for us. Usually we have over 100 different schools and church groups that come here and this year we’ve had zero. It’s been a hard year and we’re depending this year on the general public,” Baker said.

The Old Baker Farm pumpkin patch will open Saturday.

Baker said is pumpkin patch is about a 20-25 acres and had around 17 different pumpkin varieties.

Baker and his staff are asking people to socially distance while on the farm and to wear their mask, according to the Alabama state order.

