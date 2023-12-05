HARPERSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — After just 10 days of being open for the Christmas season, Old Baker Farm in Harpersville, Alabama, has closed to the public.

On Monday, the farm posted to their Facebook, announcing that they will be closed to the public for the remainder of the season to “protect (their) future tree crop.”

“Thank you all for your understanding and we can’t wait to see you on the farm next year,” the post said.

According to their Facebook page, Old Baker Farm was established in 1899. It has been a staple in the Harpersville community and beyond for the past 100 years, offering pumpkins, trees and more year-round on its roughly 200 acres of land.

According to their website, Old Baker Farm “raises acres and acres of beautiful Leyland Cypress and Virginia Pine.”

Today, Old Baker Farm is managed by fourth generation family member, Jerry Baker, and his wife, Pam.