Oh, oh here they come! Daryl Hall and John Oates, and more concerts coming this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Michelle Logan is breaking down the biggest upcoming live performances in Central Alabama. See below for ticket information.

  • Daryl Hall and John Oates perform at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Tuesday, September 24. Fans can take a trip down memory lane and hear classics like “Maneater,” “Out of Touch” and “Rich Girl” starting at 7:30 p.m. You can get tickets here.
  • Americana band Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors take the Lyric Theatre stage Wednesday, September 25. The group’s latest album, “Souvenir” explores themes related to the passage of time. Tickets can be purchased here.
  • Electronic music artist Jai Wolf has performed at some of the world’s top music festivals. As part of his The Cure to Loneliness tour, the DJ has a show at Iron City Sunday, September 29. Get your tickets here

