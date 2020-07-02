TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Officials in an Alabama city said several college students organized “COVID-19” parties as a contest to see who would get the virus first.
Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKinstry said students hosted the parties to intentionally infect each other with the new coronavirus. McKinstry said party organizers purposely invited guests who tested positive for COVID-19. She said the students put money in a pot and whoever got COVID first would get the cash. Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith confirmed the incidents to the City Council Tuesday.
Smith didn’t say whether actions would be taken against the students. He also didn’t say which schools the students attend.
LATEST POSTS
- Walmart turning 160 of its parking lots into drive-in theaters
- Fourth of July celebrations happening across Central Alabama
- Officials: College students threw COVID-19 contest parties in Tuscaloosa
- Newsfeed Now: Coronavirus concerns; Officers rescue dog from storm drain
- Alabama diver hooked while diving, reeled to the surface