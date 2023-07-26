BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a statement from Lt. Keith Czeskleba with the Hoover Police Department, the numbers regarding the resources and costs used to help find Carlee Russell have not been calculated as of yet.

However, the efforts to find the 25-year-old likely cost thousands of dollars, according to Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge. The money used most likely came out of the law enforcement agency’s budget.

“If you have an actual abduction where you think a person has actually been abducted, you’re going to try to bring everything to make sure that we are able to get this person back safely,” Chief Partridge said.

From flyers, to search parties and help from higher agencies, it was an all-hands-on-deck investigation — which can take away from other expenses, especially in investigations like this one.

“You’re taking resources away from where we could actually be applying it somewhere that will actually be benefiting our citizens in our city and our county or state,” Chief Partridge said. “And you’re taking that money and putting it towards something that didn’t happen.”

With discussions around possible charges against Carlee Russell, the question remains: Will Carlee have to pay for it all?

“I don’t find it inappropriate or offensive at all,” said Jay Town, Former U.S. Attorney of Northern Alabama Division. “We’ve seen in other jurisdictions around this state and really around the country where restitution is paid back to agencies for false reports to law enforcement for the dollars that were expended. Not just Hoover PD but all of the responding agencies.”