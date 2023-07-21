TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials in Tuscaloosa attended a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning for the McWright’s Ferry Road Extension project.

Construction on the $68 million project got underway last March. Once completed, it will connect Rice Mine Road to New Watermelon Road and connect to McWright’s Ferry. It will include a new roadway bridge spanning to North River, south of the Lake Tuscaloosa Dam Spillway.

Mayor Walt Maddox says the road construction will be a game changer.

“The community will win by having better infrastructure and more opportunities for economic development and a higher quality of life,” Maddox said. “Indeed, today is a winning day for our community and I am proud to be a part of the team that made it happen.”

Tuscaloosa City Councilman Norman Crow says many residents have been wanting to see this happen for 40 years. Crow also believes the new 3-mile stretch of road project will reduce commute times for drivers and will improve response times for first responders.

“This is a 40-year project dream that’s been out there since the late 70s as Mayor Maddox said,” Crow said. “This is an important project for my district and for the whole county for public safety reasons and for traffic reduction reasons and I think it will spur economic growth for in this part of the county.”

The McWright’s Ferry Road Extension project should be open to the public sometime in 2025.