Official: Man who pointed gun fatally shot by Alabama deputy

CHUNCHULA, Ala. (AP) — A deputy in Alabama shot and killed a man accused of attacking family members and pointing a gun at officers.
Mobile County Capt. Paul Burch told news outlets 32-year-old Levi Morse was shot once in the chest Tuesday evening. Authorities had responded to a domestic violence call at the home in Chunchula.
Burch says a deputy fired one shot after Morse refused repeated commands to drop his handgun. Morse was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.
Burch says Morse had a history of domestic violence and deputies had been called to the home before.
