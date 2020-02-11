Official: 1 person shot and killed by officers in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (AP) — Officers in Alabama shot and killed a suspect during a domestic-related call early Monday morning.
A Marshall County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told news outlets one person died but no officers were injured. Marshall County deputies and police from Albertville, Boaz and Douglas were involved in the shooting just outside Albertville.
State investigators are on the scene. More information is expected to be released later in the day.
