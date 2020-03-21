Vehicle pursuit ends in Birmingham PD crash at Forestdale gas station

FORESTDALE, Ala (WIAT) — An officer-involved car accident took place at the Exxon gas station on the corner of Forestdale Boulevard and Heflin Avenue on Saturday around 4 p.m.

Birmingham Police were in a vehicle pursuit with another vehicle that was not a part of the accident, Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said. The Birmingham police officer struck a random vehicle on the road, then a gas pump at the Exxon gas station. The car police were originally chasing ended up fleeing police custody.

Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department says that neither parties involved in the two-vehicle accident received life-threatening injuries.

CBS 42 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

