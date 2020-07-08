Off-duty TPD officer in ‘critical condition’ following motorcycle crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An off-duty Tuscaloosa police officer is in critical condition at DCH Regional Medical Center after being involved in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred after the officer and another vehicle crashed into each other at the intersection of Flatwoods Road and Harper Road in Northport.

The officer’s name is being withheld at this time. He did undergo surgery.

The driver of the second vehicle was not hurt in the accident.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

