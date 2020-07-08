TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An off-duty Tuscaloosa police officer is in critical condition at DCH Regional Medical Center after being involved in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred after the officer and another vehicle crashed into each other at the intersection of Flatwoods Road and Harper Road in Northport.
The officer’s name is being withheld at this time. He did undergo surgery.
The driver of the second vehicle was not hurt in the accident.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Off-duty TPD officer in ‘critical condition’ following motorcycle crash
- Sec. of State sets aside $2.2M of CARES Act to assist counties with election day prep
- Alabama Department of Education orders 2.5 million face coverings for students, staff
- Husband admits shooting man found in bedroom with wife hours after they separated
- Supreme Court sides with Trump in birth control opt-out case