Off-duty officer shoots would-be robber at Ensley KFC, suspect escapes through drive-thru window

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a KFC in Ensley Wednesday night.

According to BPD, a suspect walked into the restaurant attempting to rob them. But an off-duty officer working for the KFC intervened and fired a shot at the suspect.

The suspect jumped through the drive-thru window and escaped on foot. BPD believes the man was injured in the incident.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

