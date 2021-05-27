Off-duty officer involved accident in Midfield

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An off-duty Birmingham police officer was involved in car accident Thursday morning.

According to authorities, a Birmingham off-duty officer was driving near Rutledge Drive and 10th Street in Midfield when he swerved to miss an incoming car. Trying to avoid a head on collision, the officer’s car ended up in a yard. Other car kept going.

Officer says he may have had a minor injury. No further details have been made available at this time.

