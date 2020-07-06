Off-duty Montgomery PD detective fatally shot, ex-boyfriend charged

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP/WIAT) — An off-duty police detective in Montgomery has been fatally shot.

The Montgomery Police Department says authorities found Detective Tanisha Pughsley, 27, with a gunshot wound when they responded to a call about a shooting in the city early Monday morning in the 6700 block of Overview Drive.

The city of Montgomery said in a news release 27-year-old Pughsley was pronounced dead at the scene. The release says her death appears to be connected to a domestic incident.

Montgomery PD arrested a suspect in connection to Pughsley’s death. 24-year-old Brandon Webster was charged with attempted murder, first-degree capital murder during a burglary and capital murder in violation of a court issued protection order.

Brandon Webster (Montgomery County Jail)

In court documents obtained by CBS 42, Pughsley had filed a restraining order against Webster in May. The documents made reference to domestic abuse as well as stalking and threats made by Webster to Pughsley during their relationship.

Webster is now being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond.

The release from the city of Montgomery says Pughsley had been employed with the Montgomery Police Department since 2016.

Flags in Montgomery will be lowered to half staff in honor of Pughsley at the direction of Mayor Steven L. Reed.

LATEST POSTS